UKTV, PBS Masterpiece return to Marlow Murder Club

NEWS BRIEF: BBC Studios-owned multichannel broadcaster UKTV and US public broadcaster PBS’s Masterpiece strand have renewed their original drama series The Marlow Murder Club for a 6×60’ second season.

Produced by Monumental Television in association with its parent company ITV Studios, the show airs on UKTV’s U&Drama channel and U streaming service in the UK. This six-part series, which is set to start filming this summer, sees author Robert Thorogood join forces with writers Lucia Haynes (Annika, Vera) and Julia Gilbert (Midsomer Murders, Ridley). With three main cases in the series, episode one and two will be an adaptation of Robert’s second book, Death Comes to Marlow, with the other episodes being brand new, standalone stories.