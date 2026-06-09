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UKTV orders Last of The Summer Wine tribute

The Last Drop of Summer Wine

NEWS BRIEF: BBC Studios-owned multichannel broadcaster UKTV has commissioned The Last Drop of Summer Wine, a tribute to Roy Clarke’s classic BBC sitcom Last of The Summer Wine, to be presented by actor and comedian Brian Conley.

The 1×120’ special, which will air on UKTV channel U&Gold, focuses on what is said to be the world’s longest running sitcom, having aired 31 seasons on the BBC between 1973 and 2010. The doc was commissioned for UKTV by Jason Dawson, commissioning executive, and ordered by Emma Tibbetts, director of programming, scripted, and Hilary Rosen, director of commissioning. It is produced by Phil Mcinyre Television.

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C21 reporter 09-06-2026 ©C21Media
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