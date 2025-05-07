UKTV orders feature-length Victoria Wood doc

NEWS BRIEF: Multichannel broadcaster UKTV has commissioned a feature-length documentary celebrating the life of British comedy icon Victoria Wood for its comedy channel U&GOLD.

Produced by Rogan Productions, Becoming Victoria Wood (1×90’) delves into the complex inner world of this national treasure nearly 10 years after her death. The film is produced in association with Phil McIntyre TV and distributed by Dartmouth Films and will air on U&GOLD next spring following a nationwide theatrical release.