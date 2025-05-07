Please wait...
Please wait...

UKTV orders feature-length Victoria Wood doc

Becoming Victoria Wood

NEWS BRIEF: Multichannel broadcaster UKTV has commissioned a feature-length documentary celebrating the life of British comedy icon Victoria Wood for its comedy channel U&GOLD.

Produced by Rogan Productions, Becoming Victoria Wood (1×90’) delves into the complex inner world of this national treasure nearly 10 years after her death. The film is produced in association with Phil McIntyre TV and distributed by Dartmouth Films and will air on U&GOLD next spring following a nationwide theatrical release.

C21 reporter 07-05-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

BBC Studios Nordic Productions appoints Mirja Minjares as head of entertainment
International industry on edge after Trump touts 100% tariff threat on films made outside US 
Amazon's Prime Video significantly expands Korean content offer with CJ ENM deal
Sky History unveils celebrity-fronted factual content slate for 2025
Czech TV veteran Jan Maxa targets originals as he takes up new role at streamer Prima+

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE