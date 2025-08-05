Please wait...
UKTV navigates a new series of Canal Boat Diaries

Robbie Cumming aboard his narrowboat the Naughty Lass

NEWS BRIEF: BBC Studios-backed multichannel broadcaster UKTV has renewed factual entertainment series Canal Boat Diaries for a seventh season.

The 10×60’ series, produced by Brighton-based indie Middlechild Productions, will air on factual channel U&Yesterday. It will see waterways explorer Robbie Cumming embark on a journey across the UK from Wales to West Yorkshire aboard his narrowboat the Naughty Lass.

C21 reporter 05-08-2025 ©C21Media
