UKTV makes bumper order for Bangers & Cash

Bangers & Cash

NEWS BRIEF: BBC Studios-backed multichannel broadcaster UKTV has renewed its retro car refit series Bangers & Cash for four seasons (52×60’) for its factual channel U&Yesterday and free streaming service, U.

Spin-off sister show Bangers & Cash: Restoring Classics has also been re-ordered for four more seasons (20×60’). Produced by Air TV, Bangers & Cash follows family-run classic car auction house Mathewsons, in picturesque North Yorkshire. The commissions were made by Tracy-Jean, commissioning exec, and Helen Nightingale, head of factual and factual entertainment commissioning.

C21 reporter 31-07-2025 ©C21Media
