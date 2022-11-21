UKTV lines up shorts for Dave’s YouTube channel

NEWS BRIEF: BBC Studios-owned multichannel broadcaster UKTV has commissioned Get Off My Phone!, six shortform comedy episodes for Dave’s YouTube channel.

Get Off My Phone! is produced by Mermade and is a new format that sees six comedians hand over their phones to family members, giving them free rein to access messages, social media platforms and dating apps. The cast includes Ania Magliano, Travis Jay, Thanyia Moore, Hayley Morris, Finlay Christie and father-daughter duo Grace and Alastair Campbell.