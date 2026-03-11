Please wait...
Please wait...

UKTV hits the road with more Classic Car Kings

Classic Car Kings

NEWS BRIEF: UKTV has commissioned a further two seasons (both 6×60’) of Classic Car Kings for free streaming service U and leading factual channel U&YESTERDAY.

Produced by Chatterbox Media, the new series will continue to follow the team at Irv’s Resto Shop in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, bringing more restorations and classic car stories to the screen. It joins U&YESTERDAY’s slate of original shows which also includes Bangers & Cash: Restoring Classics and Dream Car Fixers.

C21 reporter 11-03-2026 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

YouTube execs reject idea platform should fund high-quality children's content
Talpa Studios hires RTL Nederland's Sturkenboom as MD of global IP, strategy and operations
Warning of 'race to the bottom' as social media fuels extreme vertical stories
Council of Europe makes $2.4m available for independent series coproductions
Cake takes minority stake in marketing agency KidsKnowBest

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE