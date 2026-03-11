UKTV hits the road with more Classic Car Kings

NEWS BRIEF: UKTV has commissioned a further two seasons (both 6×60’) of Classic Car Kings for free streaming service U and leading factual channel U&YESTERDAY.

Produced by Chatterbox Media, the new series will continue to follow the team at Irv’s Resto Shop in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, bringing more restorations and classic car stories to the screen. It joins U&YESTERDAY’s slate of original shows which also includes Bangers & Cash: Restoring Classics and Dream Car Fixers.