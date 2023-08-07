UKTV appoints former Sony executive Tracy-Jean as unscripted commissioner

BBC Studios-owned multichannel broadcaster UKTV has appointed former Sony executive Tracy-Jean (TJ) as commissioning executive to work on its factual and factual entertainment slate.

Starting today, TJ will executive produce programmes across UKTV’s Yesterday, W, Gold and Dave channels, as well as working with independent production companies to develop new programmes.

Reporting to Helen Nightingale, head of factual and fact ent, TJ joins the team responsible for creating UKTV originals including Emma Willis: Delivering Babies, Bangers & Cash, Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, Big Zuu’s Big Eats and Secrets of the London Underground.

TJ previously spent a year as an international format and development exec for Sony Pictures Entertainment in its LA gameshow division, where she acquired its first international unscripted format and played a key role in securing the commission of the US version of Raid the Cage.

Prior to this, TJ worked in the global Sony Entertainment team based in London, where she contributed to the brand management of flagship formats Who Wants to be a Millionaire” and Dragon’s Den, as well as co-creating original unscripted ideas like Goodbye House for RTÉ.

TJ has also worked for Discovery, Fremantle and BBC Worldwide, and unscripted formats she developed have aired in Argentina, India, Germany, France, Australia, the US and UK.

TJ said: “I’ve kept my eye on UKTV and their distinctive programmes for years and I cannot wait to be part of the team that gets to take such special ideas to screen. Having a background in unscripted formats that was forged on the opposite side of the table gives me a great empathy for anyone who pitches their ideas, and I look forward to getting my hands dirty to find great shows together for UKTV’s suite of channels.”