UKTV hires BBC’s Asante to up comedy

UKTV has appointed the BBC’s Sarah Asante as commissioning editor to drive the multi-channel broadcaster’s scripted comedy ambitions.

Reporting to Pete Thornton, head of scripted, Asante will join BBC Studios-owned UKTV’s commissioning team on April 12.

Asante has more than 16 years’ experience working in commissioning and will be responsible for seeking out, developing, commissioning and executive producing new scripted comedy shows for both Dave and Gold.

She started in the UK public service broadcaster’s comedy team as a development and digital content editor in 2015 and was later promoted to commissioning editor in 2018.

During that time she provided editorial oversight on a slate delivering short-form series and long-form sketch and sitcom ideas for BBC2 and BBC3. Her recent commissions include cult hit sketch show Famalam and comedy pilot Behind the Filter, written by Phoebe Walsh.

Before joining the BBC, Sarah spent over a decade working in commissioning teams across factual and entertainment at Fox International Channels, Scripps Networks, ITV and Channel 4.

Thornton said: “This is a transformative hire for us. I know that UKTV is going to benefit hugely from Sarah’s experience and enthusiasm and I’m really looking forward to working with her on our burgeoning scripted slate.

“She joins the company at an exciting time and I’m sure she’ll quickly make her mark. As well as taking the reins on a number of returning series, Sarah will be integral in generating a portfolio of fresh content for the network.”

Asante said: “Having admired both the comedy and comedy entertainment titles on Dave and Gold over the years, I’m beyond thrilled to play a role in seeing those channels go from strength to strength. The added commitment to amplifying more underrepresented voices in comedy matches my ambition to deliver exciting and distinctive content that audiences across the portfolio will love.”

Recent UKTV scripted comedy commissions include cult sci-fi reboot Red Dwarf: The Promised Land and unscripted show Meet the Richardsons, both on Dave. Over on Gold, scripted comedy series Sandylands stars Sanjeev Bhaskar and Natalie Dew while Murder they Hope launches this May.

For 2021, UKTV CEO Marcus Arthur has committed to increasing investment in original programming, strengthening partnerships with the production community and growing on-demand service UKTV Play.

Director of commissioning, Richard Watsham, has said that 2021 will see UKTV’s biggest ever investment in originals.

UKTV recently put a call out for underrepresented writers in comedy and committed to commissioning a diverse anthology series for Dave.