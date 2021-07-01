UKTV goes Scouting for Toys

Multichannel broadcaster UKTV has commissioned an observational documentary series about toy auctions for its factual network Yesterday.

Produced by BBC Studios’ Documentary Unit, Scouting for Toys (10×60’) follows internationally renowned Vectis Auctions in County Durham, where buyers and sellers from all over the world come to trade every toy imaginable, from Star Wars figures to vintage dolls.

In related news, UKTV has also greenlit a Billy Connolly-fronted series for its Gold comedy channel.

Billy Connolly Does… (5×60’) will see the comic take a reflective look back at 50 years of stand-up. It is produced by Moonshine Features, part of The Whisper Group, and will air on Gold later this year.