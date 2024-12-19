UKTV goes prospecting for documentaries in Australia with Prospero Productions

Brit multichannel network UKTV has commissioned a pair of documentary series from Australia’s Prospero Productions – Brit Cops Down Under and The Legend of Outback Gold.

The first of the two titles is an 8×60′ series currently in post-production and due to air on UKTV’s U&W channel in February. It follows a group of seven UK police officers as they make the momentous decision to uproot their lives and move to the other side of the world to become Western Australian Cops.

The Legend of Outback Gold, meanwhile, is a 6×60′ documentary adventure series following a pair of amateur treasure hunters and lifelong friends who, at 10 years old, learned at school about a huge deposit of gold and made a pact to find it. The show is destined for UKTV’s U&YESTERDAY in early 2026.

Both series will also be available on the free-to-air streaming service, U, with Brit Cops Down Under being distributed outside the UK by DCD Rights and The Legend of Outback Gold handled by BossaNova.