UKTV enrols in Dara’s Dull Appreciation Society

NEWS BRIEF: Multi-channel broadcaster UKTV has commissioned comedy entertainment series Dara’s Dull Appreciation Society, presented by comedian Dara Ó Briain, for its streamer U and free-to-air channel U&Dave.

Produced by Interstellar, the 4×40′ series sees guests showcase their amusingly dull collections, pastimes and passions. Each episode will see Ó Briain joined by two guest comedians on the judging panel alongside comedian John Robins.