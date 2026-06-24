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UKTV enrols in Dara’s Dull Appreciation Society

Dara Ó Briain (left) and John Robins

NEWS BRIEF: Multi-channel broadcaster UKTV has commissioned comedy entertainment series Dara’s Dull Appreciation Society, presented by comedian Dara Ó Briain, for its streamer U and free-to-air channel U&Dave.

Produced by Interstellar, the 4×40′ series sees guests showcase their amusingly dull collections, pastimes and passions. Each episode will see Ó Briain joined by two guest comedians on the judging panel alongside comedian John Robins.

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C21 reporter 24-06-2026 ©C21Media
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