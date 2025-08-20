UKTV commissions first original drama series for U&Dave, Canal+ attached

ETVF: BBC Studios-owned multichannel operator UKTV has commissioned the first original drama series for its U&Dave channel.

Produced by Urban Myth Films, Hit Point is a 6×60’ police thriller written by the prodco’s co-founder Howard Overman (Misfits) and directed by David Caffrey (Peaky Blinders). The show was announced by UKTV’s head of drama commissioning Helen Perry at the Edinburgh TV Festival this morning.

Hit Point is co-financed and co-commissioned by Canal+ for its channels in France, Europe, Africa and Asia, and is distributed worldwide by StudioCanal. Filming begins next month, and it will launch on U&Dave and the company’s streaming service U in the UK next year.

Overman exec produces with Urban Myth Films’ co-founders Johnny Capps and Julian Murphy.

Described as “an adrenaline-charged blend of high-stakes crime thriller and sizzling romantic drama,” the show follows two 30-something detectives as their latest case pulls them into a dangerous West London underworld.

U&Dave has traditionally been known for its comedy shows but has recently been on the hunt for original drama series. At C21’s Content London last year, Perry identified an “urgent opportunity” for the genre on the channel.

Speaking about the Hit Point commission, Perry today said: “Hit Point is a cop show like no other. With his singular voice, Howard has crafted a tense crime thriller that’s driven by a characterful ‘will they, won’t they’ romance. It’s a distinctive genre mash-up, full of heart, humour and action-packed sequences. It’s the perfect first scripted drama commission for U&Dave and U, and a marker of our ambition for drama on the channel.”