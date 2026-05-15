UKTV, BritBox, Sony Pictures Television unwrap Cadbury family period drama

LA SCREENINGS: UKTV has joined forces with BritBox and Sony Pictures Television to co-commission a period drama telling the story of the family behind UK chocolate company Cadbury’s.

Inspired by a book by Deborah Cadbury and the true story of the family, Chocolate Wars (working title, 6×60′) is produced by Fable Pictures in association with Alfresco Pictures.

As global distributor, Sony Pictures Television will introduce the show to international clients at the studio’s 2026 LA Screenings Showcase. The annual event, which takes place at the historic Sony Pictures Lot in Culver City, is happening on Sunday May 17.

Written by Chloë Mi Lin Ewart (Curfew, All Creatures Great & Small, Beyond Paradise), the series will launch on free streaming service U in 2027.

The series will also be available on free-to-air channel, U&DRAMA and joins other UKTV drama commissions such as Bergerac, Outrageous, The Marlow Murder Club and Bookish.

Both UKTV and BritBox are owned by BBC Studios, while Fable Pictures was established in 2016 with Sony Pictures Television’s backing.

Casting on the drama is now underway, with filming in Birmingham set to begin this summer, with Creative UK providing regional support through the ERDF funded West Midlands Production Fund.

Set in the 1860s, the series is described as a warm-hearted family drama following the visionary Cadbury family on their journey towards creating the famous Cadbury’s chocolate bar.

It has been commissioned by Helen Perry, head of drama commissioning at UKTV, and ordered by Emma Tibbetts, director of scripted programming, and Hilary Rosen, director of commissioning.

It is executive produced by Faye Ward, Freddie Highmore, Hannah Price and Claire Londy, with Perry for UKTV and Jess O’Riordan and Jon Farrar for BritBox.

The directors will be Tom McKay (After the Flood, Ten Pound Poms, There She Goes) and Jill Robertson (The Good Girls Guide to Murder, Ludwig, Dalgleish), with Hannah Farrell from Fable Pictures as series producer. Mi Lin Ewart leads the writing team, alongside Eve Hedderwick Turner and Karim Khan.

Perry said: “Chocolate Wars is a delicious concoction of period family saga, blended with true story and a dash of Wonka-esque magic. We know audiences are in for a treat and we’re grateful to Fable Pictures for bringing to life this irresistible feel-good drama and to Chloë Mi Lin Ewart for realising the Cadbury’s story with such invention.”

O’Riordan, commissioning executive at BritBox said: “Full of warmth and charm, this true story brings the Cadbury family story to life with depth and imagination.”