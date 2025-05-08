UKTV brings back Will & Ralf Should Know Better

NEWS BRIEF: Multichannel broadcaster UKTV has renewed its comedy format Will & Ralf Should Know Better for a second 6×60’ season for its U streaming service and U&Dave linear channel.

Produced by Afro-Mic productions, this series will air in two blocks of three episodes and see the real-life friends and podcast stars continue meeting fascinating characters, exploring different worlds, and taking on a variety of challenges from performing stand-up comedy for the first time, surviving the most haunted pub in the UK, to orienteering in the wild with no phones.