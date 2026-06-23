UKTV, BBC join forces for first joint comedy entertainment co-commission

Multi-channel broadcaster UKTV and BBC Entertainment are inviting prodcos to pitch bold new comedy entertainment formats as part of a first-of-its-kind co-commissioning brief.

The partnership will combine commissioning budgets to support a “scalable, cost-efficient comedy format designed for high-volume viewing across both streaming and linear audiences.”

The brief calls for a fresh, funny and distinctive concept, aligned with both broadcasters’ comedic sensibilities: light, warm and driven by camaraderie. Pitches should be for a strong, repeatable format that works for both binge-viewing and dipping in and out.

Talent should combine established and emerging comedic voices, anchored by at least one audience-drawing name, says the brief. The resulting 10×30’ series will premiere on U&Dave and UKTV’s free streaming service U, before airing on BBC Two and iPlayer.

The process is jointly led by UKTV’s senior commissioning editor Mark Iddon and commissioning editor/exec producer Jason Dawson, alongside BBC Entertainment commissioners Pinki Chambers and Sarah Clay.

Hilary Rosen, director of commissioning at UKTV, said: “Laughter is the order of the day and collaborating with BBC Public Service in this space has been a long-standing ambition.

“UKTV has a strong track record of investing in innovative comedy formats, and this partnership feels like an excellent next step. By using our combined commissioning power, we can work with production companies to create something fresh and funny for audiences across both of our networks.”

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC, added: “We are really looking forward to this exciting new partnership with UKTV. We hope to discover a new format that is bursting with big laughs and big personalities that viewers will want to return to on both the BBC and UKTV.”