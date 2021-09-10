Please wait...
UKTV bags exclusive rights to Sister Boniface Mysteries

Father Brown spin-off The Sister Boniface Mysteries

NEWS BRIEF: UKTV-owned channel Drama has secured exclusive UK rights to The Sister Boniface Mysteries (10×60’), a spin-off from BBC1 series Father Brown that was commissioned by streamer BritBox North America.

The light-hearted murder mystery series about a crime-solving nun is produced by BBC Studios Drama Productions. BBC Studios Distribution is global distributor for the series. It was acquired for UKTV by global acquisitions manager Charlie Charalambous and will air on linear channel Drama and streamer UKTV Play in 2022.

C21 Reporters
C21 reporter 10-09-2021 ©C21Media

