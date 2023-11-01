UK’s Rollem Productions options Jordon Scott Kennedy’s short film Youthless for TV

Leeds-based production company Rollem is developing a TV series based on Jordon Scott Kennedy’s short film Youthless, set on a forgotten council estate in rural West Yorkshire.

Preceding events featured in the short, which was funded by Bradford Council and Channel 4, Youthless (working title) is a returning drama series – not yet attached to a broadcaster – that explores ‘adultification’ from the point of view of kids growing up on a council estate.

Rollem (The Syndicate, Love, Lies & Records, Girlfriends, In The Club) described the series as “a brutally honest account” of creator Kennedy’s own formative years growing up on Dewsbury Moor Estate.

The first of the show’s three seasons will be set in the summer of 2000 and the black-and-white trilogy follows a boy’s life over three summer holidays before entering the adult world.

Kennedy wrote and directed the short, which was filmed last year, and will be “closely involved” in the TV adaptation, Rollem said.

Rollem was set up by Kay Mellor OBE, best known for creating drama series such as Band of Gold, Fat Friends and The Syndicate, who died in May last year.

Kennedy said: “When Rollem showed interest in optioning Youthless, I didn’t hesitate to agree and did so almost immediately. Rollem is the ideal fit for me because of Kay Mellor’s incredible legacy and the company’s track record of developing new voices and underrepresented talent. Rollem genuinely believe in my voice and our future together feels very bright.”

Gaynor Mellor, creative director at Rollem, said: “We’re overjoyed to be working with Jordon on Youthless (working title) to bring his vision to a wider audience. His short film had us hooked from the outset. Kay was passionate about working with new writers and we couldn’t be happier to showcase this Bradford-based talent who’s already making quite the name for himself.”

Screenwriter Jimmy McGovern, who has been behind series such as Cracker and Time, added: “Jordon Scott Kennedy has a great future ahead of him. I thought Youthless showed tremendous talent and there is an underrepresented audience for this TV project.”