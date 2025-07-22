UK’s Pluto TV tracks down Crime Exposé with Nancy O’Dell

NEWS BRIEF: Paramount-owned FAST platform Pluto TV in the UK has picked up the first season of docuseries Crime Exposé with Nancy O’Dell, while Pluto TV Canada has acquired S1 and S2 of iCrime with Elizabeth Vargas.

Crime Exposé (120×30’) sees journalist and TV host O’Dell unravel the twists and turns of intriguing US murder cases, while iCrime (240×30’) features crimes that have been captured by ordinary people on their smartphones. The deals were announced by US-based factual and unscripted specialist Big Media, which also revealed that Crime Exposé has been licensed by Roku in the US.