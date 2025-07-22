Please wait...
Please wait...

UK’s Pluto TV tracks down Crime Exposé with Nancy O’Dell

Crime Exposé with Nancy O’Dell

NEWS BRIEF: Paramount-owned FAST platform Pluto TV in the UK has picked up the first season of docuseries Crime Exposé with Nancy O’Dell, while Pluto TV Canada has acquired S1 and S2 of iCrime with Elizabeth Vargas.

Crime Exposé (120×30’) sees journalist and TV host O’Dell unravel the twists and turns of intriguing US murder cases, while iCrime (240×30’) features crimes that have been captured by ordinary people on their smartphones. The deals were announced by US-based factual and unscripted specialist Big Media, which also revealed that Crime Exposé has been licensed by Roku in the US.

C21 reporter 22-07-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Secuoya Studios, 3Pas Studios join forces to co-develop premium series
5 in the UK adds six more series to growing scripted slate, renews The Hardacres and The Teacher
WGA calls for bribery probe after Colbert show axed, Trump celebrates cancellation
Pocket.watch launches AI tool to analyse YouTube channel monetisation opportunities
New Zealand studio facilities expansion dealt double blow as projects go under

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE