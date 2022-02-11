Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Amazon Prime gives Love Productions’ Great British Bake Off a Japanese remake

The Japanese adaptation of Bake Off

Amazon Prime Video in Japan has commissioned a local version of juggernaut UK format The Great British Bake Off.

The streamer has ordered eight episodes of the competition format, with the first four set to launch on April 22 and the remainder on April 29.

The Japanese version is hosted by local actors Maki Sakai and Asuka Kudo and judged by baking experts Toshihiko Yoroizuka and Yoshimi Ishikawa.

BBC Studios Distribution made the announcement about the format adaptation ahead of the BBC Studio Showcase event, which starts later this month.

The format, owned by Love Productions, has now been licensed to more than 35 countries including Canada and Australia, where the sixth season of the local version launched last month and became the highest-rated non-sports show on Foxtel (excluding news).

The original UK version of the format launched in 2010. Its 13th season is set to air later this year on Channel 4.

jordanpinto871443
Jordan Pinto 11-02-2022 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Banijay UK eyes expansion through scripted, natural history prodco acquisitions
Sky Studios content chief Jane Millichip to step down, prompting restructure
London calling: Why France's APC crossed the Channel
Discovery+ reboots reality show Beauty and the Geek, commissions new dating show
Fremantle's Christian Vesper tips 'soapy' dramas as next non-English scripted trend