UK’s Betty TV, South Africa’s afrOkaans show appetite for Hungry for Love

Objective Media Group’s factual entertainment prodco Betty TV (Naked Education) and South African company afrOkaans Film & Television have optioned Israeli format Hungry for Love.

Betty will develop a remake of the reality dating format for the UK market, while afrOkaans will make a local-language version for South African viewers.

Coproduced by Tel Aviv-based Sipur, led by CEO Emilio Schenker, and LA-based Stampede Ventures, headed by Greg Silverman, the unscripted series was created by Zipi Rozenblum, Sipur’s head of formats, executive produced by Michael Peter Schmidt and produced by Israel’s HSCC. It airs on Israeli channel HOT.

The show connects physical hunger for food and emotional hunger for love. The single participants can only eat while out on dates – so whenever they are hungry, they have to find a partner to eat with.

French sales house Mediawan’s unscripted department will shop the co-owned Stampede and Sipur format at Mipcom.

“Betty TV and afrOkaans have unparalleled track records selling quality unscripted productions into their respective markets,” said Rozenblum. “They make the perfect partners for this unique reality series that connects two of the greatest passions – food and love – into a unique psychological experiment.”