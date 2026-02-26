UK’s 5 preps factual drama on investigation into Madeleine McCann’s disappearance

Paramount-owned UK terrestrial channel 5 has commissioned a feature-length factual drama centred on the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

Suspect: Kate McCann is being produced by Orchard Studios and focuses on a little-known episode in one of the most talked-about missing person cases in British history.

In July 2007, three months after the disappearance of her three-year-old daughter while on a family holiday in Portugal, Kate McCann was brought in for questioning by Portuguese police and made a ‘formal suspect’ in the case.

Detectives told her they had evidence that would prove her involvement in the disappearance, and if she didn’t confess she would face murder charges.

The drama focuses on a 48-hour period that threatened to halt the search for Madeleine, and which left the McCanns fighting for their freedom.

Directed by Paula Wittig (Black Widow, Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home), the script is based on official police material, documentary evidence and recorded testimony.

The 90-minute film is written by award-winning British screenwriter and playwright Philip Ralph (Einstein & The Bomb, 8 Days: To The Moon & Back). It will star Laura Bayston (Killing Eve, Slow Horses, Doctors) in the lead role.

The show is the first in a limited-run 2×90’ series. The second film, Suspect: The Road Rage Killer (working title), examines the case of Tracie Andrews, who claimed her fiance had been killed in a shocking road rage attack. However, after a disastrous press conference, she found herself accused of murdering him.

Starring Emma Rigby, Suspect: The Road Rage Killer is also being produced by Orchard Studios and will be directed by Grant Armour (Murderer Behind The Mask, Barrymore: The Rise & Fall of Mr Saturday Night, Manhunt: The Phantom Cop Killer).

Dan Louw, commissioning editor at 5, said of Suspect: Kate McCann: “This fantastic film goes where the cameras couldn’t – behind the closed doors of the interview room – to create a deeply moving drama from documentary evidence. Suspect: Kate McCann is one of the most tense, moving and shocking films you will see this year. I cannot praise the writing, directing and acting enough – especially a star-making turn from Laura Bayston as Kate McCann.”