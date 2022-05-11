Expanding UK outfit 108 Media buys into Asia-Pacific prodco Revolution Media

London-based financer, producer and distributor 108 Media has acquired a majority stake in Asia-Pacific prodco Revolution Media.

The deal is the first Asian corporate acquisition by the expanding group, which it said was part of a concerted charge across global markets by its corporate and financing umbrellas in London and Singapore.

Revolution, fka Ideate Media, was founded in 2013, rebranded in 2019 and is led by long-time CEO and media veteran Zainir Aminullah.

The company is behind series including Dirk Gentley’s Holistic Detective Agency and The Ghost Bride for Netflix, as well as movies Tombirou and May The Devil Take You.

108 Media (UK) will assume Revolution Media’s current slate and staff in its expansion into the local markets and says it will invest funds to grow the prodco’s IPs across scripted, factual and formats.

Aminullah said: “It has always been our ambition to be a key international player and although we’ve had successes in the past, this new path with 108 Media will catapult our slate and realise our original vision. The diversity and depth of stories from the region have always been our root and inspiration, and now we see a clear runway for these stories to reach a global audience.”

Aminullah will work with 108 Media CEO Abhi Rastogi, based in the UK, and president of production Justin Deimen, based in Singapore, on corporate alignment and business development across APAC.

Rastogi added: “In our continued mission to find and assimilate partners into our unique entertainment ecosystem of being a key player in connecting cultures and cross-border content, we found a terrific creative and corporate synergy with Revolution Media and our established global sales and financing infrastructures that are currently functioning in local and international markets.”

The move follows 108’s US$6.3m purchase of UK distribution outfit DCD Media in December.