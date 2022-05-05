Ukrainian filmmakers grapple with documenting war, renew calls for support

HOT DOCS: Filmmakers in Ukraine have been confronting tough questions and attempting to make sense of their role since Russian forces invaded their country, Toronto’s Hot Docs film festival has been told.

“For me personally, it was the hardest question from day one. What do I do and what is my role in these new horrible circumstances as an artist and filmmaker?” said Oksana Karpovych during a virtual panel at the event.

Karpovych, whose filmmaking credits include the 2019 feature-length documentary Don’t Worry, the Doors Will Open, ultimately decided that documenting the painful, devastating truth of life in Ukraine was how she could best contribute.

At first, she did some work for international media outlets looking for on-the-ground perspectives. More recently, she has shifted to working on her own film project and has remained in Kyiv throughout.

“That was the way to be as close to the front line [as possible], so I don’t have to sit and wait in the distance,” she said.

It’s a similar story for many Ukrainian filmmakers as they grapple with how best to help and support efforts to defend their homeland from the Russian invasion.

Filmmaker Alina Gorlova, writer and director of the 2020 documentary This Rain Will Never Stop, said she has filmed in Bucha and Borodyanka, where some of the worst atrocities have been committed and the most shocking images captured.

“Every time when you come back from these places, regions, cities and towns, it’s very hard to talk,” she said.

How best to use this footage is a question without an easy answer, too, especially in the short term, as TV channels put out requests for tape that can be used in news stories and quick-turnaround documentary coverage. The alternative is to save it in order to build out longer-form documentary projects that might be released in the years ahead.

“It’s hard to make decisions right now,” said Gorlova. Along with her team, she has decided to hold on to the footage for now and use it as part of a feature documentary project.

Amid such chaos, however, knowing what the final project will look like is challenging.

“It’s probably impossible to write a short description about this project and send it to a fund or broadcaster,” she said. “It’s hard to understand right now what form it will have.”

Darya Bassel, programmer and head of industry at Ukrainian festival Docudays, said various forms of support are required to help the country’s filmmaking community.

In particular, Bassel said many filmmakers have projects, filmed prior to the war, that require post-production.

“Maybe some [international] broadcasters would be interested in these projects. It would be very helpful, because it will be hard to finance everything from the Ukrainian side,” she said, adding that Ukrainian directors who have fled to neighbouring European countries could help to finish these films because they have the “energy to keep Ukrainian cinema alive.”

The renewed calls for support from the international content community come one month after a group of Ukraine’s leading media companies launched an initiative designed to help sustain and support the country’s TV industry.

TV and film companies large and small have cut ties with Russia, with all the major global players suspending business in the country while the war continues.

The panelists also called for development funding to help support and sustain filmmakers who are looking to get new concepts and projects off the ground.

Bassel said Ukrainian filmmakers remain hopeful their country will win the war and that their work will serve as a document of this most challenging of times.

“People are excited, in a way, [and] understand something really important is happening right now, and that we can help and be active. On the other side, people are getting very tired and burnt out,” she said.

In the meantime, Ukrainian filmmakers will continue “fighting with cameras in their hands instead of weapons,” Bassel added.