Ukrainian broadcaster joins in with Fremantle’s Game of Talents

Variety format Game of Talents

Free-to-air channel Ukraine has ordered a local version of Fremantle‘s unscripted variety format Game of Talents.

Game of Talents asks two teams of contestants to guess performers’ hidden talents based only on first impressions and a few clues.

The show originated with Fremantle’s team in Spain in conjunction with Mediaset España. The 12-episode Ukrainian version will be the 10th remake of the format.

Elsewhere, the format has been adapted by Fox in the US, in the UK on commercial broadcaster ITV, Sweden on pubcaster SVT, the Netherlands on RTL4 and Belgium on VTM.

It comes after Ukraine recently aired local versions of international formats such as The Masked Singer and All Together Now.

Victoria Korogod, director of Ukraine, said: “The format Game of Talents charms with its wonderful combination of passion, the dream, talents, unbelievable scale and brilliance of the acts.”

Ruth Lawes 19-11-2021 ©C21Media

