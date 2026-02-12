Ukraine’s Sweet TV goes to Destination X in adaptation of Belgian format

Ukrainian VoD platform Sweet TV has ordered a local version of reality competition series Destination X.

Created and originally produced by Geronimo for VTM in Belgium, Destination X sees contestants embark on a road trip with no idea of their starting location or destination. Once they’re on the Destination X bus, reality is tweaked to mislead them, and they must use clues to work out where they are.

At the end of each episode, the contestant who places their X on a map furthest away from the bus’s actual location has to leave the game, losing their shot at winning a cash prize.

Ukraine is the eighth country to adapt the format, which is distributed globally by Be-Entertainment. The Ukrainian version will be produced by Sweet TV’s in-house team.

Volodymyr Zavadiuk, head of originals at Sweet TV, said: “Despite the ongoing war, we still try to create quality content, which is meant to inspire and help people to have a few hours of escapism from the harsh reality.

“Our adaptation is going to show hidden gems of Ukraine – the creative, resilient and modern country we live in. We hope our version of Destination X will help everyone, both Ukrainians and foreigners, to fall in love with our country.

“We see that Ukrainian audiences are very fond of new reality formats and we’re sure that such an innovative and modern project as Destination X will be a new favourite for our people.”