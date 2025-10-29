UK version of Hou Docs chatshow format Yellow Couch to land on Pluto TV

FAST platform Pluto TV has commissioned a UK adaptation of chatshow format Yellow Couch with Jeremy Lynch, which features the digital creator in candid conversations with celebrity guests from the worlds of TV, film and sports.

Produced by Hou Docs (Face of Hate), each 22-minute episode sees guests such as ex-footballer Patrice Evra and actress Kaya Scodelario (Skins) share personal moments, untold stories and test their little-known skills to create viral-worthy moments.

Yellow Couch will stream on Pluto TV from October 30, with six episodes released weekly until December.

Olivier Jollet, exec VP and general manager at Pluto TV International, said: “After the success of Yellow Couch in the Nordics and GSA, we’re proud to bring this format to the UK for the first time – now infused with a distinctly British spirit.

“Produced locally, this edition features an incredible line-up of guests who resonate across generations and cover a wide range of topics, just as Pluto TV does.”