UK traditional TV viewing sees record decline, according to Ofcom report

Traditional broadcast television audiences in the UK have seen their sharpest drop since records began, with even previously loyal older viewers switching to streaming services according to media regulator Ofcom.

The broadcasting watchdog’s report on viewing habits, Media Nations 2023, indicates public service broadcasters (PSBs) like the BBC, ITV and Channel 4 no longer dominate the screen sector in the UK, with the terrestrial viewing model in steep decline.

The report showed the proportion of people who tune in each week declined from 83% in 2021 to 79% in 2022.

The long-term decline in viewing of broadcast TV also continued, falling by 12% year on year, and was 16% lower than pre-pandemic levels.

In another blow for free-to-air linear television, the statistics indicate that the older audience – historically reliable consumers of broadcast TV – are also starting to turn off.

People over the age of 64 watched 8% less broadcast TV in 2022 than the previous year, and viewing was 6% lower than in 2019, before the Covid pandemic.

Elsewhere, Ofcom’s report found the average amount of time spent watching TV and video content across all devices in 2022 was four hours 28 minutes per person, per day – 12% lower than in 2021.

PSBs still dominate the list of the most-watched programmes, with events such as the England football team’s quarter final against France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 reaching 16.1 million viewers.

The state funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II, meanwhile, was watched by 13.2 million people.

However, despite high ratings for those events, the number of transmissions achieving ‘mass audiences’ notably slumped.

In 2014, 2,490 transmissions attracted more than four million viewers, but in 2022 there were just 1,184, a 52% drop-off. Transmissions amassing more than six million viewers fell by 82% over the same period, from 1,172 to 213.

Younger audiences continue to abandon traditional terrestrial channels, preferring to consume ‘snackable’ content on streaming services, video-sharing platforms and social media. Within the age bracket four- to 34-year-olds, broadcast TV viewing declined 21% year on year.

That migration can be seen in Ofcom’s findings on social media interaction. YouTube and Facebook remain the largest social media platforms in the UK, each reaching 91% of UK internet users aged 15-plus in the first quarter of 2021.

TikTok also remains popular among young people aged 15 to 24, who view around an hour per day.

Today, PSBs responded to the worrying statistics unveiled in Ofcom’s report.

A spokesperson for pubcaster the BBC said: “While long-term trends show traditional viewing and listening forms are declining over time, we are seeing record growth for our digital services with BBC iPlayer streams up 11% on last year, and BBC Sounds plays up 50% from the same period last year.

“So, while the way audiences are consuming content is changing, the BBC is leading the response to this, making us well-placed for the future.”

BBC One continues to have the highest weekly reach out of all TV channels, with a 58% share – though that is still 12% lower than in 2017.

A similar decline, the report showed, is evident in the average time that viewers spend watching TV every day, down by 12% from two hours 59 minutes in 2021, to two hours 38 minutes in 2022.

Yih-Choung Teh, group director, strategy and research at Ofcom, said: “Today’s viewers and listeners have an ‘all-you-can-eat’ buffet of broadcasting and online content to choose from, and there’s more competition for our attention than ever.

“Our traditional broadcasters are seeing steep declines in viewing to their scheduled, live programmes – including among typically loyal older audiences – and soaps and news programmes don’t have the mass-audience pulling power they once had.

“But despite this, public service broadcasters are still unrivalled in bringing the nation together at important cultural and sporting moments, while their on-demand players are seeing positive growth as they digitalise their services to meet audience needs.”

Ofcom’s findings on the OTT VoD sector showed that there has been a slowing in the take-up of SVoD services such as Netflix and Disney+.

There are also indications that SVoD viewing declined in 2022. Two-thirds (66%) of UK households reported using an SVoD service in the first quarter of 2023, down from a peak of 68% in the same period of 2022.

The SVoD sector generated an estimated £3.3bn (US$4.18bn) in 2022, up 21.5% year on year, driven by a combination of price rises and overall growth in subscriptions. However, Ofcom claims that overall SVoD household penetration has now plateaued.