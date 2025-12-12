UK screen sector workers encouraged to give feedback on industry challenges via new WorkTakes platform

Leading screen sector organisations have launched a platform to tackle industry challenges such as talent retention, working conditions and training.

WorkTakes is being rolled out by industry membership body the British Screen Forum, the Film and TV Charity and University of Glasgow research agency Design Otherwise, with funding from the BFI Research and Statistics Fund.

It aims to collect feedback from workers and employers across the audiovisual production sector, who can share their views via the online WorkTakes platform.

Workers can answer polls and quizzes anonymously, with the research helping to provide practical recommendations for improving working practices, sustainability and skills across the UK film and TV industry.

Professor Doris Ruth Eikhof, project lead at Design Otherwise, said: “Good Work is essential for a thriving creative sector. By listening to voices from across the industry, we can identify practical steps to make working in UK film and TV more sustainable, enjoyable and productive.

“We encourage everyone to take part in WorkTakes and help shape the future of our industry.”