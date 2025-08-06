Canal+’s Studiocanal takes stake in UK prodco Brock Media

Canal+’s production and distribution subsidiary Studiocanal has taken a minority stake in Brock Media, the UK drama prodco founded by Sarah Brocklehurst in 2022.

Under the deal, Studiocanal will support Brock Media’s slate, which includes TV series, films and audio projects. Studiocanal will also get a first-look at Brock Media’s new productions.

Brock Media’s recent projects include Bafta-nominated 2024 film The Outrun, starring Saoirse Ronan. It is currently in production on an audio drama adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride & Prejudice for Audible.

Other upcoming projects include Extra Geography, the debut feature from One Day director Molly Manners and Succession screenwriter Miriam Battye, based on the short story by Rose Tremain.

Helion Partners advised Brock Media on the deal with Studiocanal and said the support will help the prodco “maximise its progression to commission and success.”

Brocklehurst said: “In Studiocanal I have found a great partner with perfect cultural alignment. They successfully distributed our most recent film, The Outrun, and I’m looking forward to working with them to generate many more success stories.”

Anna Marsh, CEO of Studiocanal and chief content officer and deputy CEO of Canal+, and Studiocanal’s MD of television M-K Kennedy, said in a statement: “We greatly admire Sarah’s passion for producing bold and often female driven stories such as The Outrun which feel important and inspiring in addition to taking an innovative approach to creating IP.

“We now look forward to fully supporting Sarah in growing the Brock Media slate furthering her ambition to produce world class films and TV series for UK and international audiences.”

The deal follows a similar agreement Brock Media signed with BBC Studios in 2022, which expired earlier this year.