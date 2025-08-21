UK minister doesn’t want IP ‘disappearing to America’ but rules out streamer levy

ETVF: The UK’s creative industries minister Chris Bryant today said he is concerned about British IP being hoovered up by the big American tech companies, but has reiterated his position that a so-called ‘streamer levy’ is not the way to combat the issue.

Bryant, the UK minister for the creative industries, arts and tourism, was speaking to Adolescence creator Jack Thorne on stage at the Edinburgh Television Festival today.

The drama became the second most-watched English-language series of all time on Netflix when it launched earlier this year but has sparked fierce debate at Edinburgh this week, with the streamer accused of being a “TV tourist”, cherry-picking the hard work of the local industry while offering little in return.

Bryant said: “Film and high-end television is fundamentally an international thing; some politicians in the world don’t seem to understand that.

“Yes, it’s great the streamers do fabulous things in the UK, lots of wonderful films made here – Tom Cruise is probably one of the biggest investors in the UK economy over the last decade – brilliant, I really want to celebrate that. But I don’t want all the IP for everything made in the UK to go back to the west coast of America. I want some IP to remain here so we can continue making investments and having strong UK production companies that also make stuff that can be specifically for a UK audience.”

Bryant said repeatedly during his session that the UK’s current tax credit system will be kept under review, with potentially greater incentives for unscripted production as well as scripted.

But despite calls from the likes of Peter Kosminsky and a recommendation from the Culture, Media & Sport select committee, a streamer levy will not be coming to the UK under this Labour government.

“We’ve already considered the issue of whether we’re going to do a streaming levy and we’re not going to do that,” Bryant said.

“We want to get a mixed economy. I love the fact the streamers and big Hollywood houses make lots of shows in the UK. I also want us to be making our own stuff. Heartstopper originally sprang from a graphic novel, that’s been very successful, and my understanding is most of that IP stayed with See Saw Productions. I want that mixed economy and I don’t want to tell all the streamers to go away.

“I’d love to go back to 2012 and be the minister and push forward the idea for a UK streamer better than Netflix; that would have involved some courageous decisions from ministers at the time. My biggest anxiety is the state of PSB budgets. If they haven’t got any money, they won’t make any programmes – that’s where we must look for answers. Charter renewal will be important for that.

“Lots of people in some parts of the media moan about the BBC but having a multi-billion-pound production budget in the UK is a really good thing for British society and our creative industries.”