UK indies benefit from raft of More4 commissions

Channel 4 in the UK has commissioned a slate of new series from local indies for its More4 sister channel.

Salford-based Salamanda Media has been commissioned to make Sandi Toksvig’s Hidden Wonders (w/t), a new four-part archaeological series that digs deep to discover fascinating finds beneath our feet.

The 4×60’ series is executive produced by Amanda De Freitas and Sally Evans, with Julie Grant as series producer.

Sailing the Shipping Forecast is another four-part series from Glasgow-based Strawberry Blond TV that will take viewers on a voyage from bustling waterways to remote, isolated communities reliant on the sea to survive. Fronted by the Reverend Richard Coles across four of the 31 areas mapped out by the shipping forecast, the broadcaster and writer will embark on a journey to meet some of the people and communities living and working in these regions.

Executive Producers are Gill Brown and Gill Steve Wynne, plus Series Producer Emma Fentiman of Strawberry Blond TV.

Both series were commissioned by Jayne Stanger, senior commissioning editor for lifestyle, with Jo Street, director of commissioning for nations and regions and Channel 4’s head of lifestyle.

Finally, Wise Owl Films has been given a double series order to make two new 5×60’ seasons of Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive & Kids, following ‘Yorkshire Shepherdess’ Amanda Owen and her family as they continue to renovate a centuries-old derelict farmhouse into a modern home.

Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive & Kids is series produced by James Knight with Mark Robinson as executive producer. Leeds-based Wise Owl is a non-scripted label of Lime Pictures, part of All3Media.