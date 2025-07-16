UK government backs Joe Wicks animated YouTube series to fight childhood obesity

The UK government has teamed up with popular fitness coach Joe Wicks MBE and the studio behind Hey Duggee on an animated series on YouTube called Activate, which encourages children to move more.

Created by Wicks and produced by Studio AKA, the first episode launched on YouTube channel The Body Coach TV by Joe Wicks this week and is designed to encourage a healthier lifestyle among children across the UK.

A further 10 episodes, funded by the government, are set to be released weekly over the summer holidays.

Featuring fun, five-minute workouts led by Wicks as an animated character, the programme comes as part of the government’s efforts to give children the best start in life and its wider 10 Year Health Plan.

Obesity rates in the UK have doubled since the 1990s, including among children. A forthcoming report by the chief medical officer will show that more than one in five children are living with obesity by the time they leave primary school, rising to almost one in three in areas with higher levels of poverty and deprivation.

The government said it will be backing the programme to fund a further 10 episodes, while Universal Music UK has provided well-known upbeat music to soundtrack the series, including Elton John’s I’m Still Standing.

The animated series was unveiled at Ripple Primary School in Barking, east London, where Joe Wicks and Wes Streeting, secretary of state for health and social care, met teachers and parents to discuss keeping kids active over the summer holidays and beyond.

It comes five years after Wicks united the nation during the pandemic with his show PE with Joe, which received over 100 million views online.

Streeting said: “Childhood obesity robs our young people of their future, and inactivity is one of the biggest culprits. That’s why it’s crucial to start building healthy habits from a young age.”

Wicks said: “Activate is the natural next step in everything I’ve worked towards over the past decade. From my early YouTube workouts to PE with Joe during the pandemic, my goal has always been to get children moving and feeling good – physically and mentally.”

Alison Lomax, MD for YouTube UK and Ireland, said: “Joe’s fun, energetic approach to getting kids moving has already made a huge impact on our platform, and Activate is set to become a go-to for families looking to keep active over the summer.”

The launch comes at a time when YouTube’s growing role in children’s lives continues to stir controversy, with Children’s Media Foundation director Greg Childs recently telling C21 that the Google-owned platform should more actively promote content that is socially beneficial and personally enhancing for children.

Last week, Dr Vishaal Virani, YouTube UK and Ireland’s head of health, kids and learning, said at the Children’s Media Conference in Sheffield that YouTube has no plans to go down the commissioning route.