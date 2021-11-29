UK funding organisation Screen Yorkshire names Caroline Cooper Charles as new CEO

UK funding body Screen Yorkshire has appointed Caroline Cooper Charles as its new CEO, replacing the retiring Sally Joynson.

Cooper Charles will move from her existing role as Screen Yorkshire’s head of creative to take up the CEO position on January 1, 2022.

Joynson announced her retirement after 16 years atop Screen Yorkshire last month. The organisation said the CEO post had been advertised externally and attracted a wide range of diverse candidates from across the UK and beyond.

Cooper Charles currently oversees Screen Yorkshire’s talent development programmes, film office and Yorkshire content fund, having joined the body as head of industry development in 2018 before taking up her current role in February 2020.

During her time at Screen Yorkshire, Cooper Charles has overseen investment in and acted as a production executive on dramas such as All Creatures Great & Small, The Confessions of Frannie Langton and Ackley Bridge.

Prior to Screen Yorkshire, Cooper Charles ran a production company with music video director Dawn Shadforth. She also spent time at Scottish Film Talent Network, Creative England, Warp X and the Sheffield International Documentary Festival.

Cooper Charles said: “The company has such an important role in ensuring the screen industries in Yorkshire and Humber continue to thrive and grow in a manner that reflects the fantastic talent we have in our region.

“As Screen Yorkshire moves into its third decade, it will be an absolute privilege to take forward the incredible legacy that has been built by Sally Joynson and lead the brilliant team that delivers this work.”

John Surtees, chair of Screen Yorkshire, added: “Caroline’s passion for cultivating new screen talent and out-of-London production closely aligns with the values of Screen Yorkshire and I am confident that, in her hands, the organisation has a strong future.”