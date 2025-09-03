Please wait...
Please wait...
×
This premium content is only accessible with the correct C21 subscription.

If you already have a subscription, click here to sign in.

If you do not have a current subscription, click here to view our various subscription options.

You will then have instant access to this content, and lots more besides.

TRENDING STORIES

Sphere Media, Zone 3 merger set to shake up Canadian production scene
Saudi sovereign wealth fund linked to WBD offer as bidding set to kick off
PBS Distribution alum Sabrina Hall Aguirre to lead Latin American sales at Fox Entertainment Global
UK TV exports break £2bn barrier despite ongoing industry challenges
Nickelodeon picks up unscripted series from Dick's Sporting Goods' production arm

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE