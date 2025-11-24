ITV orders psychological drama Gone from New Pictures, Observatory

UK commercial broadcaster ITV is expanding its original drama slate with psychological drama Gone, from screenwriter George Kay (The Long Shadow, Hijack, Lupin).

The six-part series, directed by Richard Laxton (Mrs Wilson, Burton and Taylor, The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe, Joan), is coproduced by All3Media’s New Pictures and George Kay’s Observatory Pictures, in association with All3Media International which will handle international distribution.

Set against the backdrop of a prestigious private school, a foreboding forest and the quiet sprawl of Bristol, Gone, is a chilling mystery focusing on local Headmaster Michael Polly, played by David Morrissey (The Long Shadow, Sherwood, Britannia), who becomes the prime suspect in his wife Sarah’s disappearance.

The fictional series is partly inspired by the book To Hunt a Killer and the career and work of former Detective Superintendent for Gloucestershire Police, Julie Mackay, and ITV Crime Correspondent Robert Murphy.

ITV’s head of drama Polly Hill said: “Gone is a wonderful new drama which puts detective Annie Cassidy, played by Eve Myles, up against Michael Polly, played by David Morrissey, the prime suspect in the case of his missing wife. Did he do it? The amazing team on and off screen make a beautifully compelling story and one that I am sure will keep the audience guessing.”

Kay is the co-creator, writer, and executive producer of Emmy Award nominated returning series Hijack. He also created and wrote the Golden Globe and BAFTA-nominated and Critics Choice award winner Lupin.

His other work includes BAFTA-winning series The Long Shadow and Litvinenko, which both aired on ITV and STV and were available for streaming on ITVX and STV Player. Kay also wrote the International Emmy nominated Criminal.