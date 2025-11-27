UK Budget draws mixed response as calls for high-end TV tax credit changes ignored

The UK’s autumn Budget, announced yesterday by chancellor Rachel Reeves, has drawn a mixed response from the country’s TV industry, with union Equity labelling it a “damp squib” for the arts.

This year’s Budget was headlined by tax rises and the abolition of the two-child benefit cap, with scant details relating specifically to the film and TV industry.

There had been hopes the country’s high-end TV tax credit might be improved or tweaked, however it did not come to pass, leaving the industry bodies that have been calling for changes disappointed.

Others, such as performing arts union Equity described the Budget as a “damp squib,” warning that the government has failed to deliver the meaningful support creative workers urgently need beyond tax credits.

Equity general secretary, Paul W Fleming, said: “The chancellor had the opportunity to deliver structural change through this budget for the performing arts and entertainment industries’ workforce. For all the speculation, it’s a damp squib.

“Rather than set out a long-term plan for public funding of the arts, the government has opted to maintain tax reliefs, the root cause of creeping precarity in a critical sector for the UK economy.

“Tax breaks are no substitute for a cohesive plan for public arts funding, which requires reform and meaningful increases to fulfil the government’s own ambition for the sector.

“Funding must treat the sector as an ecosystem linking local theatre, film and TV production, and giving long-term stability to key national institutions. As a union we’re looking now with even greater expectation to the review of the Arts Council England, and the BBC Charter renewal, to deliver a coherent industrial strategy for our sectors.”

Despite the cool response overall, UK creative industries union Bectu and the British Film Commission have welcomed aspects of the Budget while criticising it for “largely overlooking” freelancers and the self-employed.

Head of Bectu, Philippa Childs, said: “This Budget was always going to be difficult, and while we are pleased to see action for those on the lowest incomes, the government has once again largely overlooked self-employed and freelance workers.

“Low pay is a very real issue for many of the highly skilled workers who prop up our creative industries, so the minimum wage increases are welcome. As is the rise in the state pension, which will benefit many creative workers, not least those who are self-employed and so ineligible for auto-enrolment.

“However, this benefit may be undercut for the self-employed, who will be caught by many of the tax and benefit changes proposed such as taxing dividends and savings incomes and the cash ISA restrictions.

“The same people, while paying more tax, continue to be denied basic rights like sick pay, parental leave and pensions and will miss out on the government’s flagship worker protections.

“The government has exempted over-65s from the cash ISA changes – this should also be extended to the self-employed, many of whom rely on ISAs for retirement savings.

“Freelancers hold up the UK’s world leading creative industries – a £100bn (US$132bn) growth sector that is a priority of the industrial strategy. If the Budget is to be fair, it must extend genuine protections and support to the self-employed, levelling the playing field for those who power Britain’s cultural success.”

Adrian Wootton, CEO of the British Film Commission, welcomed the move to retain “vital” film and TV studios business rates relief, which were introduced earlier this year.

Wootton said: “We are delighted by the government’s recognition in today’s Budget of the importance of the film and TV studios sector by retaining the vital business rates relief. We also look forward to engaging with the government’s wider business rates reform, to ensure the sector can continue to thrive and help drive growth throughout the whole of the country.”