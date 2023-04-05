UK animation producers returning to pitch at Cartoon Forum post Brexit

The BBC, Disney, Warner Bros Discovery and Sky are backing an initiative that will see UK producers return to pitch at animated coproduction event Cartoon Forum following Brexit.

The number of UK producers at the annual event, held in Toulouse, France, has gradually diminished for the past decade, after the UK government decided not to participate in Creative Europe’s Media programme after Brexit.

UK companies have been able to attend Cartoon Forum in recent years as viewing participants, buyers or coproduction partners on projects led by producers from countries that are participating in the Media programme.

The new initiative, Animated UK Meets Europe, will allow them to pitch UK-originated projects again and has been spearheaded by industry body Animation UK in partnership with the BBC, Disney, Warner Bros Discovery and Sky.

Supported by agencies across the UK, including Northern Ireland Screen, Screen Scotland, Creative Wales and Film London, it will see five new projects in development from UK creative voices pitched together with a UK broadcast partner in a 90-minute session.

Each new project will be looking for collaboration with a European coproduction partner. This session will be in addition to the official European project-pitching sessions programme at Cartoon Forum.

The event, held between September 18 and 21, sees producers from across Europe pitch their animated projects to rooms full of buyers, distributors and potential coproduction partners.

France leads the way in terms of the number of projects being pitched each year and, prior to Brexit, the UK would be a frequent holder of the number two spot, with shows such as Peppa Pig, Charlie & Lola, Lily’s Driftwood Bay and Sarah & Duck unveiled at previous editions.

“As the UK is globally renowned for its expertise in animation, with a world-class talent pool of highly skilled and trained creatives, it is important to continue to include their animation industry within the European industry, and therefore within Cartoon Forum. They have a long track record in working with colleagues in Europe which can’t be ignored, and deserve our support,” Cartoon Forum said in a statement.

“We are delighted that the UK animation industry is being provided the opportunity to profile our highly regarded sector known for its creative excellence, innovation, storytelling, iconic characters and humour. We look forward to showcasing new projects supported by our partners and we are actively looking for European coproduction partners for all of our animated projects which will range from preschool to family and adult,” said Kate O’Connor, executive chair of Animation UK.