U&Gold books stay at Fawlty Towers: The Play

Fawlty Towers: The Play is written by John Cleese

NEWS BRIEF: UKTV’s U&Gold has acquired the broadcast rights to Fawlty Towers: The Play (1×120′), recorded during the show’s run at the West End with its original cast to mark the 50th anniversary of the classic sitcom’s first ever episode.

Written by the original series co-writer and star John Cleese, the play is set to air in September and stars Adam Jackson-Smith, Anna-Jane Casey, Hemi Yeroham and Victoria Fox. The recording is produced by Phil McIntyre Television.

