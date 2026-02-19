Please wait...
UFA Fiction, Paper Entertainment prescribe medical drama series Dr Jakob

Fremantle-owned German prodco UFA Fiction and London- and LA-based outfit Paper Entertainment are partnering to develop drama series Dr Jakob, inspired by the life and career of Berlin surgeon Dr Jakob Joseph.

Claes Bang

The 8×60’ series is created by British writer and showrunner Barbara Machin (Waking the Dead) and will star Claes Bang (Dracula) in the lead role.

Set against the backdrop of the First World War, it tells the story of a visionary doctor whose radical methods clashed with the resistance of the medical establishment.

Nataly Kudiabor, MD and executive producer of UFA Fiction, said: “We were surprised that it was British creatives who brought Jakob Joseph to our attention, while in Germany, his name remains largely unknown. Dr Jakob is more than a historical drama to us: it is the rediscovery of a forgotten visionary – and a story of striking contemporary relevance.”

