Tyler Perry Studios president Steve Mensch killed in Florida plane crash

Steve Mensch, the president and GM of Atlanta-based Tyler Perry Studios (TPS), has been killed in a plane crash in Florida.

The 62-year-old died on Friday night when a small plane he was flying crashed in Homosassa, about 60 miles north of Tampa on Florida’s Gulf coast.

Florida Highway Patrol said Mensch was found dead at the scene. There were no other casualties reported.

“We are incredibly saddened by the passing of our dear friend, Steve Mensch. Steve was a cherished member of our team for more than eight years, and beloved in the community of Atlanta,” read a statement from TPS.

“It is hard to imagine not seeing him smiling throughout the halls. We will miss him dearly. Our heart goes out to his family as we all send them our prayers.”

Mensch, who had been president of TPS since 2016, was a key figure in the company’s expansion and, more broadly, an influential figure in the growth of the Georgia’s production scene.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp offered his condolences, calling Mensch a “good man and an instrumental part of a studio Georgia is proud to call its own.”

“His achievements made our state better and brought more opportunities to its people,” added Kemp.

TPS founder Tyler Perry also paid tribute to Mensch in an Instagram post.

“I’ve been trying to understand this tragedy all day – what went wrong with that plane. Steve loved flying, and he loved that plane; he took so much pride in it,” said Perry. “Steve Mensch was truly a kind soul and a great leader at the studio. We all adored him and are devastated that he’s gone. I’m praying for his family as we all try to make sense of this heartbreak.”

Mensch is survived by his wife and three children.