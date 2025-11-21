Twofour travels with Awkwafina to uncover her culinary heritage for Apple TV

Apple TV has greenlit a new food travel series following American actor and comedian Awkwafina as she journeys across the US to understand and rediscover her family’s culinary heritage.

The Unlikely Cook with Awkwafina is produced by ITV Studios-backed UK prodco Twofour, which is also behind the Apple TV travel series The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy.

Awkwafina, whose real name is Nora Lum, is an executive producer on the series alongside David Brindley, Itay Reiss and Caroline Davies.

Her family ran the well-known Cantonese restaurant Lum’s, which was the first to open in Flushing, New York. However, Lum cannot cook. The series will see her receive help from acclaimed chefs and restaurateurs as she traverses the US attempting to master Asian cuisine.

“I’ve never been trusted around a kitchen, so I thank everyone involved for opening that part of my house up to me. Food has been a huge part of my family’s history, and to be able to explore and reconnect with that legacy has been an incredibly rare and very special opportunity,” said Lum.