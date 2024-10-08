Two weeks left to enter the Content London Pitch competitions

With Content London 2024 fast approaching, there are just two weeks left to enter the Drama Series Pitch and Global Entertainments Format Pitch competitions.

The Content London Drama Series Pitch is looking for early-stage scripted drama and comedy series, with a special focus on digital-first fiction projects. Enter your drama series pitch by CLICKING HERE.

The Content London Global Entertainments Format Pitch focuses on three key genres: Primetime Entertainment, Reality & Social Experiment and Studio-Based Gameshow. It is designed to discover the next great international hit from the most creative emerging formats creators. Enter your format pitch by by CLICKING HERE.

The winning pitch from each competition will receive a £30,000 marketing prize from C21Media, with shortlisted projects showcased to the global coproduction community during the three-day event. Projects selected will benefit from exposure through C21Media.net as well as occupying a prominent slot at Content London.

You must have at least one part funding in place and your project must be unseen and unselected in other markets within the six months before Content London 2024.

The deadline for entries to both pitches is October 20, 2024, 23.59 BST

To find out more about both pitches CLICK HERE.

The Building Blocks of Content London 2024 are designed to help you adapt and thrive in The New Content Economy: