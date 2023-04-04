Two seasons of Wiggles head for Sky in the UK

NEWS BRIEF: UK pay TV operator Sky has picked up two seasons of Australian series Ready, Steady, Wiggle!, starring children’s musical group The Wiggles, for its new Sky Kids linear channel.

The latest seasons are the first to showcase the talents of eight gender-balanced and diverse Wiggles including rising stars Tsehay Hawkins and John Pearce. ABC Commercial holds distribution rights in English-speaking territories for the Wiggles’ current catalogue.