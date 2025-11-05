Two Rivers, Soho Studios reteam for ‘fake baby” social media scandal doc

Scottish production company Two Rivers Media has tied with London’s Soho Studios to tell the story of Kira Cousins, the woman at the centre of the ‘fake baby’ story that recently broke on social media.

The production companies said they are planning to liaise with a number of platforms and broadcasters about the documentary project, which is being made with Cousins.

It comes after Cousins was accused of misleading friends and family by wearing a fake baby bump before claiming to have given birth to a daughter.

It marks Two Rivers’ and Soho Studios Entertainment’s fifth collaboration following projects such as Paramount+ series Special Forces: Most Daring Missions, narrated by Tom Hardy, and Channel 4 series Travels with Agatha Christie & Sir David Suchet.

Alan Clements, managing director of Glasgow-based Two Rivers Media and executive producer, said: “We are delighted that with the huge international interest around this story, Kira chose us.

“Both Two Rivers and Soho Studios pride ourselves on bringing remarkable human experiences, told by the people who were at the centre of the action, to the screen. We look forward to treating those involved, the issues and this story with the sensitivity they deserve.

“It is very early days in the process, but public speculation about the team behind the documentary has prompted us to step forward now. Once we have a platform as a partner, filming will start.”