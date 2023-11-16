Two new FAST channels join Redbox Free Live TV

NEWS BRIEF: US-based Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) has added two new FAST channels, Mansa Mix and Ultimate Classic Wrestling, to its AVoD streaming service Redbox Free Live TV.

Mansa Mix is dedicated to black culture and entertainment while Ultimate Classic Wrestling features classic wrestling matches from the Savoldi Family Wrestling Library, which contains content from the past 70 years. Access to the latter was secured through an agreement with streaming media company Spacemob. In addition to Redbox Free Live TV, which carries channels focused on shows such as The Price is Right and Jerry Springer, CSSE’s other main AVoD services are Crackle and Chicken Soup for the Soul.