Two major book adaptations topline Amazon’s 2026 upfront slate

Amazon has revealed a pair of book-to-screen green lights as part of its 2026 upfront slate, including an adaptation of Rebecca Yarros’ fantasy adventure novel Fourth Wing.

The project comes from Kilter Films, Michael B Jordan’s Outlier Society and Premeditated Productions and follows a girl forced by her mother to abandon her life as a scholar to become a dragon rider at the brutal Basgiath War College.

Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House) is adapting the book for television, with Lisa Joy set to direct the pilot.

The streaming giant also ordered an adaptation of Elsie Silver’s romance novel series Rose Hill, produced by Temple Hill and led by showrunner Heidi Cole McAdams.

According to Amazon, the project follows “best friends and neighbours West Belmont, a rancher with commitment issues, and brooding record label owner Ford Grant, aka Forbes’ ‘World’s Hottest Billionaire,’ who’s long carried a torch for West’s sister, Rosie. And when country-pop star Skylar Stone breezes into their rugged mountain town, the heat gets turned way up in this romantic family drama.”

Amazon made the announcements during a star-studded upfront presentation in New York on Monday.

Also on Monday, Prime Video greenlit divorced-dad comedy Escorted, which is executive produced and written Brett Goldstein (Shrinking, Ted Lasso). The series is produced by Warner Bros Television, where Goldstein has an overall deal, and follows a divorced dad in Manhattan who accidentally becomes a male escort. Goldstein serves as co-showrunner alongside Brian Gallivan (Shrinking, Happy Endings).

Elsewhere, Amazon revealed that it has commissioned a third season of its unscripted hoax series Jury Duty for a third season, as well as setting November 11, 2026 as the premiere date for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season three, and October 21 for the S2 return of Chris Pratt-led The Terminal List.