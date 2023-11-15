Schedule and distributors revealed for 2024 London TV Screenings, showing numbers up

Next year’s London TV Screenings, set to take place from Monday February 26 to Friday March 1, has confirmed an initial line-up of 29 distributors as the content market continues to grow.

The fourth edition of the annual event will again see hundreds of international buyers attend sessions organised by studios and distributors to showcase new scripted, non-scripted and formats programming.

The four founding distributors – All3Media International, Banijay, Fremantle and ITV Studios – will be joined by companies including Paramount Global Content Distribution, Fox Entertainment Global, Red Arrow Studios International, Sony Pictures Television and Warner Bros International Television Production.

Other companies taking part include Abacus Media Rights, Beta Film, Blue Ant Media, BossaNova Media, Cineflix Rights, DCD Rights, Dogwoof and Eccho Rights.

The line-up also includes Federation Studios, Fifth Season, Hat Trick International, Keshet International, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal Formats, Newen Connect, Off the Fence, Passion Distribution, StudioCanal, TVF International and Viaplay Content Distribution.

The figure is already an increase on the total number of participating distributors in 2023, with a rise in the number of internationally headquartered companies heading to London to showcase content to buyers.

This year’s edition attracted 28 studios/distributors, an increase of 87% from 2022’s event. More than 500 buyers visited the first-look preview sessions, all held in locations around the West End of London.

A London TV Screenings spokesperson said: “The London TV Screenings 2024 is set to be even bigger than the 2023 event, which is no mean feat in these challenging times.

“Having been a ‘must-attend’ for London-headquartered distributors for many years, the event is now warmly welcoming more participants from overseas, so it is really becoming a pivotal moment in the calendar that will continue to grow and evolve from one year to the next.”