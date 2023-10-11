Please wait...
TVOKids, WNET Group board Sinking Ship’s Wordsville

NEWS BRIEF: TVOKids in Canada and PBS parent The WNET Group in the US have boarded forthcoming children’s detective series from Toronto-based Sinking Ship Entertainment.

Created by Christin Simms and set for production early next year, Wordsville (33×7’ or 11×22’) is a live-action literacy mystery series which follows two best friends and detectives as they solve word mysteries. Each episode features a case rooted in a literacy lesson, with the mysteries introducing new vocabulary and teaching the importance of deducing the who, what, where, when, why and how at the core of every story.

