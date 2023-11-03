TVNZ, WildBrain set Badjelly animated copro based on Spike Milligan story

New Zealand’s TVNZ and WildBrain-owned Canadian network Family Channel have commissioned Badjelly, an animated series based on a story from Irish comedian, writer and actor Spike Milligan.

The 13×22’ 2D-animated project, aimed at kids aged seven to 11, is produced by Kiwi studio Mukpuddy Animation, Montreal-based Sphere Animation and the UK’s Cantilever Media. According to the companies, the series represents the first-ever treaty coproduction in the kids’ animation space between New Zealand, Canada and the UK.

Based on Milligan’s 1973 book Badjelly the Witch: A Fairy Story, the project will be led by British-Australian actress Miriam Margolyes in the main voice role. It follows a sister and brother, Rose and Tim, who go searching for their lost cow, only to encounter a cast of strange and magical characters in the great black forest and end up being captured by the wicked witch Badjelly. Mukpuddy’s Ryan Cooper serves as head writer and co-director on the project.

TVNZ and WildBrain said the adaptation will provide a “fresh new take for today’s kids on this classic story, all the while preserving the crazy humour, bizarre situations and quirky characters from Milligan’s original tale that has entertained kids for generations.” It is being produced with the permission of Spike Milligan Productions and Milligan’s family.

Production got underway earlier this year, with delivery scheduled for 2025. Outside of New Zealand and Australia, WildBrain is handling global distribution. ABC Australia has already acquired local rights to the series for its platforms.